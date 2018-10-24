roominthecastle: “She is my… she is many things. When I start trying to talk about Kristen Bell,…

“She is my… she is many things. When I start trying to talk about Kristen Bell, it’s like I minimize who she is because I’ve just started to talk about aspects of her. She is so many different things. She is my perfect castmate, my leader, the captain of this ship, my best friend, a kindred spirit. I flatter myself by saying this but we have the same sense of humor. It’s literally effortless. I feel beloved and she takes care of me.”