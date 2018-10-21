« wanderingredleaves: m-eralp
Sometimes when I’m birdwatching »

michaelnordeman:Lichens.

michaelnordeman:

Lichens.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179296396746.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, October 21st, 2018 at 5:01 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.