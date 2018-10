Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179162982854.

Tags: romero canyon, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, mule deer, technically this was on the drive back down from the canyon, they were grazing by the side of the road, so I rolled down the passenger side window, and shot this from the car, fun fact: there is a fourth deer in this picture.