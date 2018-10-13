« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
Photo »

shadowsteelplstic: close forever watching 

shadowsteelplstic:

close forever watching 

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179020235400.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, October 13th, 2018 at 12:06 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.