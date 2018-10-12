« dpicchiophotos: I had my boyfriend who smokes use matches for a…

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178993936756.

Tags: lizard, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, san marcos foothills.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, October 12th, 2018 at 3:32 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.