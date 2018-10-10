your faramir post ruined the character for me a bit, thanks so much. he’s such a good character and i get that the change was not good but can you actually appreciate the character for once?????

He’s a perfectly fine character in the movie, and David Wenham does a good job of acting the role. I don’t think my being disappointed that the character is so different from the book’s version of the character should ruin the character for you, even a little. Why do you care what some rando on the Internet thinks?

If you didn’t have the book’s version of the character in your head from decades of reading and re-reading when you watched the movie, that’s AWESOME. I ENVY your being able to experience movie!faramir on his own terms, and am sorry that my expressing my disappointment might have tainted that for you.

With that said, there’s a particular kind of toxic fandom wank in which people get into arguments over how other people interpret or experience things, often around questions of which version of a character (or which non-canon ship, or which villain, or which particular adaptation, or whatever) is BEST, in some absolute sense. And that just makes me tired.

Love what you love, for YOUR reasons. If other people love it the same way, go thou and squee likewise, yea verily. But if someone not loving something, or not loving it the same way you do or for the same reasons you do, if that bothers you, I suggest resisting the impulse to send passive aggressive/sarcastic anonymous asks about it. I mean, I LIKE getting passive aggressive/sarcastic anonymous asks, but that’s me. I suspect you have better things to do with your time.

Oh, one other thought occurs to me: I’m not sure if you saw the version of the post that has the awesome addition from @kiezh, in which they explain how the differences in the character of Faramir (as well as many other differences between book and movie) could reflect differences in who is actually telling the story. The book version is based on a hobbit-centered version of events, as passed down in the Red Book of Westmarch. The movie version makes more sense as a years-later retelling from the perspective of Gondorian historians. There’s a lot more, and I heartily recommend it: https://kiezh.tumblr.com/post/161716456499/lies-camillavirgil-replied-to-your-photoset.

