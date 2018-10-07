Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

fun fact: i am a bird nerd, i actually do stand by the side of the road, or occasionally in the road, in a ritzy part of montecito, waiting for hawks to fly by, and trying to photograph them, another fun fact: i learned from a local, whose vacation house I was hawkwatching in front of, not the driveway you see in the reflection behind me, but the one I'm facing that you can't see, the person who's weekend getaway it is, is relatively famous, i bet she must have wondered, the first time she pulled up, and a bunch of people with cameras and long lenses were hanging out, if we were paparazzi, very confused paparazzi, who ignored her, and instead kept pointing their cameras at the sky.