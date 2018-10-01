lies: Poem of the One World This morning the beautiful white…

« thepastonscreen: Bathsheba & GabrielFar from the Madding…

Poem of the One World

This morning
the beautiful white heron
was floating along above the water

and then into the sky of this
the one world
we all belong to

where everything
sooner or later
is a part of everything else

which thought made me feel
for a little while
quite beautiful myself.

— Mary Oliver, A Thousand Mornings: Poems

Image: Mike Baird, Great Egret (Ardea alba), Morro Strand State Beach, Morro Bay, CA 16may2007

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178643715707.

