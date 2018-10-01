lies: Poem of the One World This morning the beautiful white…
lies:
Poem of the One World
This morning
the beautiful white heron
was floating along above the water
and then into the sky of this
the one world
we all belong to
where everything
sooner or later
is a part of everything else
which thought made me feel
for a little while
quite beautiful myself.
— Mary Oliver, A Thousand Mornings: Poems
Image: Mike Baird, Great Egret (Ardea alba), Morro Strand State Beach, Morro Bay, CA 16may2007
