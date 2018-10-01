lies:

Poem of the One World

This morning

the beautiful white heron

was floating along above the water

and then into the sky of this

the one world

we all belong to

where everything

sooner or later

is a part of everything else

which thought made me feel

for a little while

quite beautiful myself.

— Mary Oliver, A Thousand Mornings: Poems

Image: Mike Baird, Great Egret (Ardea alba), Morro Strand State Beach, Morro Bay, CA 16may2007