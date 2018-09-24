feadae: So I woke up this morning and went “Oh, shoot, I missed…
So I woke up this morning and went “Oh, shoot, I missed H.G. Wells’ birthday! Oh, well, I’ll just bang out something really quickly before I move on to my real-life responsibilities. Art noob that I am, it won’t take too long and it’ll be terrible, but it’s the thought that counts. An hour or two at the most.”
S E V E N G O D D A M N H O U R S L A T E R
And I’m actually really freaking proud of the result! I’d be prouder if it were freehand (which it’s not; it’s tons of tracing), but it involved me using Autodesk Sketchbook for the first time and figuring out all that nonsense, so I’m proud of it!
Happy birthday, H.G.!
