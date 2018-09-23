« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
This concert is very on-brand.(b/c that’s half the Thompson Twins doing “Lies.”) »

90377: Pogórze Ciężkowicko-Rożnowskie, Kąśna Dolna, Poland by…

90377:

Pogórze Ciężkowicko-Rożnowskie, Kąśna Dolna, Poland by Piotr Ramijan

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178397453223.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 at 5:09 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.