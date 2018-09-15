« debunkshy: Pygmy NuthatchCibola NF, NM28 June 2018

mesogeios: Queen Charlotte’s Ball, London 1959 by Henri…

mesogeios:

Queen Charlotte’s Ball, London 1959 by Henri Cartier-Bresson

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178126795905.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, September 15th, 2018 at 5:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.