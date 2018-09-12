« brooklynbridgebirds:American Redstart (female)Brooklyn Bridge…

sethsgecko: You know perfectly well that I do not believe that…

sethsgecko:

You know perfectly well that I do not believe that marriage should be driven by thoughts of money.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178017571326.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, September 12th, 2018 at 12:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.