perpetuallytransient:

Rabbitbrush Leaf Beetle (Trirhabda nitidicollis)

These look very similar to the Coyote Brush Leaf Beetles (Trirhabda flavolimbata) that I see a lot around here.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177843986567.

Tags: insects, insects anonsally will never see, adorable ones hanging out in yellow flowers, more's the pity.