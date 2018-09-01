thisherelight:

made it through the hottest day ever recorded in the place I was born (or near there). no awards were given for not giving way to the burning august sun though. instead we just shuffle from smoke filled coulee to smoke filled coulee and wait, and watch, and remember when storm season was pregnant and waiting, or better years when it ran headlong into august, or well, don’t fixate on any of that and pray for a bumble to appear on some thistle or stalky gold wheat, or the swirling smoke to settle some, for just one frame.