theashleyclements:

The second episode of #SONAseries is up on @jointeamalpha! See director @brendanabradley make his onscreen SONA debut and also my dream guest star, @itswilwheaton!!!! Link in bio!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnEoSjBh2Jq/?utm_source=ig_tumblr_share&igshid=el7kuat4j1s5

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177526680746.