« 77days: chlovoyant: Oahu, Hawaii. This shit got me emotional….

starxgoddess:John C. Adams, Meteoric Shower, as seen off Cape…

starxgoddess:

John C. Adams, Meteoric Shower, as seen off Cape Florida; The Midnight Sky (Edwin Dunkin), 1891

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177500117740.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, August 28th, 2018 at 5:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.