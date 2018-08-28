starxgoddess:John C. Adams, Meteoric Shower, as seen off Cape…
John C. Adams, Meteoric Shower, as seen off Cape Florida; The Midnight Sky (Edwin Dunkin), 1891
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177500117740.
John C. Adams, Meteoric Shower, as seen off Cape Florida; The Midnight Sky (Edwin Dunkin), 1891
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177500117740.
This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, August 28th, 2018 at 5:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.