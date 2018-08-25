shipwreckedcomedy:

Two years ago today Chapter one of Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party aired. Since then, it’s collected well over a million views and it brings us so much joy to see people still discovering it for the first time. Thank you so much for continuing to love our story and our characters, even two years later. And tune in to our livestream Sunday to celebrate two years of Poe Party!

