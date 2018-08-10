« apensivelady: elidyce: pluckyredhead: karenhealey: adulthoodisokay: dollsome-does-tumblr: i…

Photo

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/176860329935.

Tags: this is programming, at least everywhere ive done it.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, August 10th, 2018 at 5:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.