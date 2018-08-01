« mostlythemarsh:Rocking Chair

jaynaneeya:Some things never change.

jaynaneeya:

Some things never change.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/176538870506.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, August 1st, 2018 at 6:49 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.