Look to your left. The first thing you see is what you would hoard as a dragon.

teanecromancer: magus-of-the-will: lucianofsamosata: thegmsighs: 20furiousbluebirds: stripeysocksarecool: hedwighood: 20furiousbluebirds: havelightedfools: Condoms. I am the safe sex dragon Mirrors! I’m either a very vain dragon, a very fabulous dragon, or both. A pile of coppers and small change. I’m a dragon who likes to show off their wealth in the most elaborate and redundant way possible. Or it’s a fashion choice and matches my scales. Or both. knitting! I can haz jumpers? We now have the four main villains of a really weird and slightly undramatic D&D campaign. I can just imagine the faces of the bored and annoyed adventurers walking away with their new hordes… angle-poise lamps… it will be a very well lit cavern Energy drinks Pillows Cookies, yessssss Candles, very accurate

Books. Unread books.

Tags: i have ginormous hoards scattered all over the world, perhaps youve seen them, very grateful for those who tend them, since i can’t be everywhere at once.