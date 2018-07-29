Look to your left. The first thing you see is what you would hoard as a dragon.
Condoms. I am the safe sex dragon
Mirrors! I’m either a very vain dragon, a very fabulous dragon, or both.
A pile of coppers and small change. I’m a dragon who likes to show off their wealth in the most elaborate and redundant way possible. Or it’s a fashion choice and matches my scales. Or both.
knitting! I can haz jumpers?
We now have the four main villains of a really weird and slightly undramatic D&D campaign. I can just imagine the faces of the bored and annoyed adventurers walking away with their new hordes…
angle-poise lamps… it will be a very well lit cavern
Energy drinks
Pillows
Cookies, yessssss
Candles, very accurate
Books. Unread books.
Tags: i have ginormous hoards scattered all over the world, perhaps youve seen them, very grateful for those who tend them, since i can’t be everywhere at once.