« anthropocenesketchbook:From a giant hummingbird to a tiny one. …

Look to your left. The first thing you see is what you would hoard as a dragon.

littlebumbletea:

teanecromancer:

magus-of-the-will:

lucianofsamosata:

thegmsighs:

20furiousbluebirds:

stripeysocksarecool:

hedwighood:

20furiousbluebirds:

havelightedfools:

Condoms. I am the safe sex dragon

Mirrors! I’m either a very vain dragon, a very fabulous dragon, or both.

A pile of coppers and small change. I’m a dragon who likes to show off their wealth in the most elaborate and redundant way possible. Or it’s a fashion choice and matches my scales. Or both. 

knitting! I can haz jumpers?

We now have the four main villains of a really weird and slightly undramatic D&D campaign. I can just imagine the faces of the bored and annoyed adventurers walking away with their new hordes…

angle-poise lamps… it will be a very well lit cavern

Energy drinks

Pillows

Cookies, yessssss

Candles, very accurate

Books. Unread books.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/176431580686.

Tags: i have ginormous hoards scattered all over the world, perhaps youve seen them, very grateful for those who tend them, since i can’t be everywhere at once.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, July 29th, 2018 at 8:16 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.