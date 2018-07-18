books0977:

Portrait of Helen Beatrice Myfanwy Hughes, head and shoulders, three-quarter profile to the right, wearing a dark blue chiffon stole around her bare shoulders, her left hand raised (!931). Philip Alexius de László (Hungarian, 1869-1937). Oil on canvasboard.

On the reverse there is an inscription in John de Laszlo’s hand ‘Helen Hughes, aged 17, daughter of / Rt Hon. William Hughes, late Prime / Minister of Australia.’