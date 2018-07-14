annewentworth:In the evening, soon after Mr. Bennet went to the…

In the evening, soon after Mr. Bennet went to the library, she saw Mr. Darcy rise also and follow him, and her agitation on seeing it was extreme. She did not fear her father’s opposition, but he was going to be made unhappy; and that it should be through her means––that she, his favorite child, should be distressing him by her choice, should be filling him with fears and regrets in disposing of her––was a wretched reflection.