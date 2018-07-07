hartgracesarah: craftyturtleart: More Poe Party fan art…
More Poe Party fan art because who doesn’t love Sarah Grace Hart as… Mark Twain? Ralph Waldo Emerson?
😍
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175642654137.
