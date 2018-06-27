culturenlifestyle:

Enchanting Bookworm Inspired Digital Illustrations by Simini Blocker NYC based illustrator Simini Blocker understands the enchanting world bookworms revel in. From Hogwarts to Neverland or King’s Landing, Blocker captures the spellbinding imaginative realms literature has introduced to us with vibrant colours, gorgeous brushstrokes and fitting quotes from our favourite authors. You can find her gorgeous illustrations on Society6 and Etsy. View similar posts here! Читать дальше

