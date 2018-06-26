art-and-things-of-beauty: Peder Mork Mônsted (1859-1941) -…
Peder Mork Mônsted (1859-1941) – Early in the fall, oil on canvas, 73,5 x 51 cm. 1904.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175280919777.
Peder Mork Mônsted (1859-1941) – Early in the fall, oil on canvas, 73,5 x 51 cm. 1904.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175280919777.
This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, June 26th, 2018 at 12:08 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.