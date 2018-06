flowers-and-open-windows:

miyku: HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD This trailer made me fcking cry I am so happy and ready for this

Is it obvious that Toothless is doing actual Bird of Paradise mating displays? I think it probably is; in the post-David-Attenborough world that’s basic cultural literacy, right?

Also may have fcking cried a little too. b/c obv. I’m a sap.

