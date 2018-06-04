« inkxlenses: Blooming Princess Gown (Yumi Katsura Bridal)

amanda-kathleen: Nothing compares to the beauty of the…

amanda-kathleen:

Nothing compares to the beauty of the mountains.

Forest Falls, California
April 27, 2017

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174573909966.

Tags: , fun fact, i know right where this is, we had a cabin in forest falls when i was little, i made a navigation error one day, while hiking off trail with my younger cousin, and we ended up getting stuck, near the snowline on the ridge south of here, and had to spend the night, i think we were, 11 and 10? something like that?, we each had a sweater, and found a little nook, and tried to huddle out of the wind, as best we could, it was so cold.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, June 4th, 2018 at 12:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.