amanda-kathleen: Nothing compares to the beauty of the…

Nothing compares to the beauty of the mountains. Forest Falls, California

April 27, 2017

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174573909966.

Tags: like, fun fact, i know right where this is, we had a cabin in forest falls when i was little, i made a navigation error one day, while hiking off trail with my younger cousin, and we ended up getting stuck, near the snowline on the ridge south of here, and had to spend the night, i think we were, 11 and 10? something like that?, we each had a sweater, and found a little nook, and tried to huddle out of the wind, as best we could, it was so cold.