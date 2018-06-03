lonequixote: Vincent van Gogh Small Bottle with Peonies and…
Small Bottle with Peonies and Blue Delphiniums (detail)
(via @lonequixote)
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174540408520.
Small Bottle with Peonies and Blue Delphiniums (detail)
(via @lonequixote)
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174540408520.
This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, June 3rd, 2018 at 12:09 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.