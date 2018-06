lulabo:

THIS IS A VERY NORMAL WAY TO REWATCH A SHOW TO PREPARE FOR ITS FINALE you just gotta turn that dork dial up to 11 and do the thing cc: @paiqetico

I have no idea at all what this is talking about.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174506132381.

Tags: spreadsheet? for a show?? what????.