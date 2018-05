dreamers-queen:

ohnoagremlin: miladyeve: esterbrook: simon-lewis: Zac Posen’s gown for Claire Danes for the Met Gala Literally like something out of Stardust. This is what it looks like in daylight and low light. So gorgeous. gowns aren’t usually my deal but Look I want to get married wearing this.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174130563931.

Tags: i've reblogged it before, but i forgot about it, so im reminding me.