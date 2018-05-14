keithcurrypochy:

Deep Hole

Tucked in the Myakka Wilderness, along the Myakka River, is Deep Hole. This place feels like the setting of a book or a movie. After hiking through expansive dry prairie and hammocks of ancient trees, you come to a large sinkhole, 200ft across and 130ft deep. Deep Hole is everything people fear when they think of Florida as a scary place. It is a watery hole filled with gators being circled by vultures. To me it is one of the most beautiful sights I’ve seen and is what I miss most about living in Sarasota.

The main attraction at Deep Hole is the population of alligators that can number in the hundreds during the dry season. The gators are drawn in by easy hunting. At the bottom of Deep Hole is hundreds of years of decaying debris, this decomposition removes oxygen from the water and forces fish to swim near the surface where the alligators can easily scoop them up.

Deep Hole is kept pristine by sensible rules and responsible hikers. Anyone wanting to venture out to Deep Hole must secure a permit from the ranger station. Only 30 people are allowed in per day, and limited traffic pays off with unspoiled views when compared to other parts of Myakka. Just about every part of Myakka is beautiful, but there is something special about the wilderness section.

Myakka River State Park, FL