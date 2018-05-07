« thelionkingdaily:The Lion King (1994)

escapekit: HIBERNATION IVThe ongoing series HIBERNATION is…

escapekit:

HIBERNATION IV
The ongoing series HIBERNATION is investigating subconsciousness, and the sometimes grey boundary between truth and fiction. It is a personal project by photographer Øystein Sture Aspelund, using man and his relationship to the landscape as an investigative tool. Based upon real places and events, this series intends to catch moments when our daily reality and our subconscious world sometimes strike each other.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173687510496.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, May 7th, 2018 at 5:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.