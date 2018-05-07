escapekit: HIBERNATION IVThe ongoing series HIBERNATION is…

escapekit:

HIBERNATION IV

The ongoing series HIBERNATION is investigating subconsciousness, and the sometimes grey boundary between truth and fiction. It is a personal project by photographer Øystein Sture Aspelund, using man and his relationship to the landscape as an investigative tool. Based upon real places and events, this series intends to catch moments when our daily reality and our subconscious world sometimes strike each other.

