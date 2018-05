inthetags:

reblog this and put the year you were born and the first social media you had an account on in the tags

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173522287921.

Tags: 1962, the pirate's lair bbs (wwiv) circa 1988, still remember the first time, the sysop broke into live chat with me, i hadn't realized, until that moment, computers are for talking to _people_.