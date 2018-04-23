chidi-anagonye: Today in “Fics I Hope To Write Someday”:…

« Photo

Today in “Fics I Hope To Write Someday”: Wellenore The Good Place AU

“It’s not that I couldn’t love you. You’re amazing and-and fearless and clearly…symmetrical.” As HG spoke, he looked at her with a warmth, a familiarity that could only be found in the gaze of a person that had known her a very long time indeed.

Rolling her eyes, she allowed her shoulder to knock against that of her fake soulmate, prompting a blushing smile from the young man. “Symmetrical? You are such a nerd!”

