icarus-suraki:

\m/

“Never half-ass two things. Whole-ass one thing.” – Ron Swanson

Tags: bass, 🤔, djent, whole-ass one thing, ron swanson, fun fact: i would have no idea what’s going on here, if it weren’t for my son’s obsessive interest, in bass guitar, and music subgenres, i wonder where he gets it.