“Do you also hurry, half-dressed and barefoot, into the garden,    and softly,      and exclaiming…”

Do you also hurry, half-dressed and barefoot, into the garden,
   and softly,
     and exclaiming their dearness,
        fill your arms with the white and pink flowers,

with their honeyed heaviness, their lush trembling,
    their eagerness
       to be wild and perfect for a moment, before they are
         nothing forever?

Mary Oliver, from Blue Iris

