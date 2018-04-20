“

Do you also hurry, half-dressed and barefoot, into the garden,

and softly,

and exclaiming their dearness,

fill your arms with the white and pink flowers,

with their honeyed heaviness, their lush trembling,

their eagerness

to be wild and perfect for a moment, before they are

nothing forever?

”

– Mary Oliver, from Blue Iris

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173143206536.

Tags: to be wild and perfect for a moment, before they are nothing forever.