a-pair-of-ragged-claws: Mary Oliver, reading her poem “Wild…

Mary Oliver, reading her poem “Wild Geese” Tell me about your despair, yours, and I will tell you mine.

Meanwhile the world goes on.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173096519748.

Tags: also, smh, and she will tell you hers, I don’t know what I expected these lines to sound like, read by her, not quite like this?, but that’s on me, it reminds me of hearing auden’s reading, of as I walked out one evening, and thinking huh, sean’s was more moving, actors man, and poets.