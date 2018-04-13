« the-hardest-of-hearts-survive: Vincent van Gogh The Plain of…
falseredstart: The evolution of woodpecker drums Here’s a big… »

Returning from a late night out? When I first saw it walking…

Returning from a late night out? When I first saw it walking toward me I was briefly concerned that it might be rabid, since I’ve heard of people encountering uncharacteristically aggressive raccoons that were rabid. But it didn’t seem aggressive or unhealthy; just oblivious to my presence. So I pulled out my phone and took video.

I like the moment where it suddenly became aware of my presence (smelled me, I assume) and sort of did a double-take, then picked up the pace a little. I could imagine it saying to itself “just be cool; keep moving…”

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172913298941.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, April 13th, 2018 at 7:22 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.