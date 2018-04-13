Returning from a late night out? When I first saw it walking toward me I was briefly concerned that it might be rabid, since I’ve heard of people encountering uncharacteristically aggressive raccoons that were rabid. But it didn’t seem aggressive or unhealthy; just oblivious to my presence. So I pulled out my phone and took video.

I like the moment where it suddenly became aware of my presence (smelled me, I assume) and sort of did a double-take, then picked up the pace a little. I could imagine it saying to itself “just be cool; keep moving…”

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172913298941.