« zombeesknees: #the directors commentary at this point says that…
itsolivia:Mountain QuailGouache on 10×14” hot pressOlivia… »

Photo

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172631966566.

Tags: okay but, some perfections ARE, more perfect than others 😜.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, April 5th, 2018 at 12:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.