thorodinson: I’m asking for safe passage… through the…
I’m asking for
safe passage… through the Anus.
Thor: Ragnarok (2017), dir. Taika Waititi
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172379184526.
Disclaimer: See domain name.