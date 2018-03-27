« I haven’t been obsessing as much about the Volvo, at least not…

beautifulmars: Big Fans Alluvial fans are fan-shaped deposits…

beautifulmars:

Big Fans

Alluvial fans are fan-shaped deposits emerging from regions of steep topography. Alluvial fans on Mars are thought to be ancient and record past episodes of flowing water. This image shows part of one of those fans, which has been eroded.

The old stream channels now stand above the rest of the fan as ridges, mostly in the southern (bottom) part of the image. This can occur because the channel materials are more resistant to erosion; perhaps they had larger grains (gravel) or because minerals deposited from the water cemented together. 

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172310277978.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, March 27th, 2018 at 7:03 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.