« I'm a librarian, not a doctor

snailkites: bottled-star27: owlpellet:I cannot wrap my head around living life without looking at…

snailkites:

bottled-star27:

owlpellet:

I cannot wrap my head around living life without looking at birds. Just watched 3 dudes strolling along and a pigeon was frantically waddling in between them trying and failing to outrun their pace but not wanting to take off. They didn’t even acknowledge it. How could you not acknowledge that. It was incredible. People hear a crow and don’t even look for it. What the fuck.

You’ve never been woken up at ass crack o’clock bc of a damn bird, have you?

Yes, I often wake up early for some damn good birds! 😄

(That’s AM)

