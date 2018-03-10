« Wellenore for 2c for the romantic thing please if you can you’re amazing and I like you

marykatewiles: incorrect-poe-party: Haven’t really posted…

marykatewiles:

incorrect-poe-party:

Haven’t really posted anything this week since I’ve been busy with school so have a old, scribbled meme

Hahahaha

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/171735514186.

Tags: poeparty, wellenore.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, March 10th, 2018 at 1:01 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.