qweenmakers: One of my favorite shots in this whole piece is…

One of my favorite shots in this whole piece is when Margaret walks up the steps and looks back. This is actually known as the 300 mile look because that window is in London and this shot is in Edinburgh 2 ½ weeks before. She was looking at a cross on top of a tower to get her eyeline right and he was looking out into a very very tiny courtyard in London. – North and South commentary.
