December ♥ 11



November ♥ 13



October ♥ 85



September ♥ 493



August ♥ 211



June ♥ 15



May ♥ 33



April ♥ 339



March ♥ 16



February ♥ 4



January ♥ 18



Generated using the best of tumblr tool.

I was surprised to see how my posts/notes production has declined. Here’s what 2017 looked like in terms of original posts on the lies tumblr:

In 2016 I created nearly 3 times as many posts, which generated more than 10 times as many notes:

What can I say? It was a simpler, more carefree time…

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2qmFXCg.

Tags: bestoftumblr.