A History Of The Silmarils In The Fifth Age
A History Of The Silmarils In The Fifth Age:
This did truly crack me up.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ElmmFI.
A History Of The Silmarils In The Fifth Age:
This did truly crack me up.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ElmmFI.
Tags: tolkien, silmarils, crack.
This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, December 30th, 2017 at 6:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.