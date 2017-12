lazyjacks:

Yachting, Chester Yacht Club wharf

W.R. MacAskill

Nova Scotia Archives accession no. 1987-453 no. 1251

Sailboats from the era when sailboats were designed to go upwind.

I loved learning to sail on a racing yacht built in 1927.

