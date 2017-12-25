« Day 4 of In-Law-Family Vacation
sunwendyrain: Orchard Oriole Quintana, Texas When I was little… »

thefashioncomplex:A Backwater, Calcot Mill near Reading, John…

thefashioncomplex:

A Backwater, Calcot Mill near Reading, John Singer Sargent, 1888

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2BP7KRr.

Tags: all the sargent.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, December 25th, 2017 at 8:09 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.