thefashioncomplex:A Backwater, Calcot Mill near Reading, John…
A Backwater, Calcot Mill near Reading, John Singer Sargent, 1888
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2BP7KRr.
Tags: all the sargent.
A Backwater, Calcot Mill near Reading, John Singer Sargent, 1888
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2BP7KRr.
Tags: all the sargent.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, December 25th, 2017 at 8:09 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.