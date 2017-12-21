Sophie Ciszek crewing MAPFRE
My 2nd favorite Sophie suited up and clipped in, the off-shore sailor’s version of “locked and loaded” for the Southern Ocean.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2BLM0Ct.
