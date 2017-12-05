Harper: In your experience of the world. How do people change?

Mormon Mother: Well it has something to do with God so it’s not very nice. God splits the skin with a jagged thumbnail from throat to belly and then plunges a huge filthy hand in, he grabs hold of your bloody tubes and they slip to evade his grasp but he squeezes hard, he insists, he pulls and pulls till all your innards are yanked out and the pain! We can’t even talk about that. And then he stuffs them back, dirty, tangled and torn. It’s up to you to do the stitching.

Harper: And then up you get. And walk around.

Mormon Mother: Just mangled guts pretending.

Harper: That’s how people change.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iUP625.

Tags: but yeah, this show tho, i mean i know it was a play, but i've never seen it on stage, just the miniseries, all the characters, but especially harper.